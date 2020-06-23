Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Daniel Webster.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
basketball court
internet access
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV and high speed internet service in studio, one and two bedroom units. On-site laundry facilities, fitness room and sundry shop provide for many of your basic needs. Merrimack center is located only 2.5 miles away and offers shopping, dining and other services. You will also enjoy visiting the nearby Merrimack Premium Outlets (less than 3 miles away), the Anheuser-Busch Brewery (just 10 minutes away), and many other local attractions in Merrimack and nearby Manchester and Nashua. Residences prime location just a few miles from Route 3 and 9.6 miles from Manchester airport makes access to other parts of beautiful New Hampshire and beyond easy!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
