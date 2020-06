Amenities

4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room. Apartment will be available for June 1st. water & sewer, plowing, and off street parking for 3 cars is included, tenant pays electric. $35 per person fee to cover credit/background check. Measurements are approximate.