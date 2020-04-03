All apartments in Derry
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

79 Tsienneto Road

79 Tsienneto Road · (603) 883-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH 03038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and granite counter tops. All new vinyl plank flooring, interior doors and windows throughout! Full unfinished basement for extra storage, covered porch and large flat yard to enjoy. Basement has w/d hookups (electric) but no washer or dryer provided. Ample parking available on property. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for snow removal. No pets are preferred, one SMALL pet may be negotiable and subject to additional deposit. Credit and background check required. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Tsienneto Road have any available units?
79 Tsienneto Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Tsienneto Road have?
Some of 79 Tsienneto Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Tsienneto Road currently offering any rent specials?
79 Tsienneto Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Tsienneto Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Tsienneto Road is pet friendly.
Does 79 Tsienneto Road offer parking?
Yes, 79 Tsienneto Road does offer parking.
Does 79 Tsienneto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Tsienneto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Tsienneto Road have a pool?
No, 79 Tsienneto Road does not have a pool.
Does 79 Tsienneto Road have accessible units?
No, 79 Tsienneto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Tsienneto Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Tsienneto Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Tsienneto Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Tsienneto Road does not have units with air conditioning.
