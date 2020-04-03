79 Tsienneto Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and granite counter tops. All new vinyl plank flooring, interior doors and windows throughout! Full unfinished basement for extra storage, covered porch and large flat yard to enjoy. Basement has w/d hookups (electric) but no washer or dryer provided. Ample parking available on property. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for snow removal. No pets are preferred, one SMALL pet may be negotiable and subject to additional deposit. Credit and background check required. No smoking allowed.