Carroll County, NH
30 High Pasture West Road
Last updated July 19 2020 at 4:49 PM

30 High Pasture West Road

30 30u01 High Pastures West · (603) 356-5757
Location

30 30u01 High Pastures West, Carroll County, NH 03846

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3068 sqft

Amenities

*** Season Rental*** This beautiful 3+ Bedroom, 3 Bath unit is uniquely situated right on Black Mountain Ski Slopes. Seasonal Winter Rental, Ski in and out right from the back door. Also may be available late summer & fall to rent. This 3 level contemporary townhouse is a great multi-generational design for the entire family and friends. You'll enjoy the wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings, skylights, whirlpool tub, and picturesque sun room to watch the slopes and fantastic views. Just bring your bags and go! Winter rental may be flexible dates from December 1st to April 30th. Plenty of parking and snow removal included for a fantastic winter experience. No Smoking allowed. Pets may be considered. Note: $3,000/m is for 4 months or $10,000 for 3 months, start/finish date may be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 High Pasture West Road have any available units?
30 High Pasture West Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 High Pasture West Road have?
Some of 30 High Pasture West Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 High Pasture West Road currently offering any rent specials?
30 High Pasture West Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 High Pasture West Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 High Pasture West Road is pet friendly.
Does 30 High Pasture West Road offer parking?
Yes, 30 High Pasture West Road offers parking.
Does 30 High Pasture West Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 High Pasture West Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 High Pasture West Road have a pool?
Yes, 30 High Pasture West Road has a pool.
Does 30 High Pasture West Road have accessible units?
No, 30 High Pasture West Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30 High Pasture West Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 High Pasture West Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 High Pasture West Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 High Pasture West Road does not have units with air conditioning.
