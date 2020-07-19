30 High Pasture West Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

*** Season Rental*** This beautiful 3+ Bedroom, 3 Bath unit is uniquely situated right on Black Mountain Ski Slopes. Seasonal Winter Rental, Ski in and out right from the back door. Also may be available late summer & fall to rent. This 3 level contemporary townhouse is a great multi-generational design for the entire family and friends. You'll enjoy the wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings, skylights, whirlpool tub, and picturesque sun room to watch the slopes and fantastic views. Just bring your bags and go! Winter rental may be flexible dates from December 1st to April 30th. Plenty of parking and snow removal included for a fantastic winter experience. No Smoking allowed. Pets may be considered. Note: $3,000/m is for 4 months or $10,000 for 3 months, start/finish date may be negotiable.