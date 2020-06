Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

In the heart of the White Mountains this could be your perfect spot. Open concept kitchen and dining, with LOTS of room. Living room is located on the lower level with full bath down just a few steps. Bedrooms with 3/4 bath and Laundry up just a few steps. Enjoy the private patio area off the kitchen. Two car attached garage with direct entry. No dodging rain drops to bring you groceries in. Very close to main St in Bethlehem and all that it offers. Tenant pays all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. No pets. Please note this is not advertised on Craigslist. The advertisement is a scam on Craigslist.