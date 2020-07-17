All apartments in Belknap County
1 Garland Rd 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1 Garland Rd 1

1 Garland Road · (603) 677-2565
Location

1 Garland Road, Belknap County, NH 03218

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
1 Garland Rd Barnstead #1 - Property Id: 309996

Stunning & Modern, Brand-New 2 Bedroom 1st floor apartment in beautiful Barnstead NH! All completely remodeled with great finishes. Enjoy it's in-town location and proximity to the Lakes Region, Concord or Rochester!

UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1-garland-rd-barnstead-nh-unit-1/309996
Property Id 309996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Garland Rd 1 have any available units?
1 Garland Rd 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Garland Rd 1 have?
Some of 1 Garland Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Garland Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Garland Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Garland Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Garland Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 1 Garland Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 1 Garland Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Garland Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Garland Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Garland Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 1 Garland Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Garland Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 1 Garland Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Garland Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Garland Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Garland Rd 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Garland Rd 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
