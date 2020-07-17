1 Garland Rd 1

Amenities
1 Garland Rd Barnstead #1 - Property Id: 309996
Stunning & Modern, Brand-New 2 Bedroom 1st floor apartment in beautiful Barnstead NH! All completely remodeled with great finishes. Enjoy it's in-town location and proximity to the Lakes Region, Concord or Rochester!
UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1-garland-rd-barnstead-nh-unit-1/309996
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5949913)