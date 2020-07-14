541 South St

Amenities

This quaint two-bedroom, 1-bath home has a great central location. Cute wrap around porch, new flooring in 2017, original woodwork and pocket doors. ::: NO PETS, NO SMOKING/VAPING. For questions, text the Landlord directly at 402-641-9043 for a quicker response. If there will be more occupants than there are bedrooms the rent posted is subject to change. Landlord requires rent payments to be made online through the Landlord's online system via the Tenant's Resident Account. Tenants pay for all utilities and are responsible for mowing and snow removal. To check on the cost of electric/sewer/water call City of Seward at 402-643-2928. If the property has gas service, call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. Information in this rental listing is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.