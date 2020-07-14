All apartments in Seward
541 South St

541 South Street · (402) 641-9043
Location

541 South Street, Seward, NE 68434

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1159 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This quaint two-bedroom, 1-bath home has a great central location. Cute wrap around porch, new flooring in 2017, original woodwork and pocket doors. ::: NO PETS, NO SMOKING/VAPING. For questions, text the Landlord directly at 402-641-9043 for a quicker response. If there will be more occupants than there are bedrooms the rent posted is subject to change. Landlord requires rent payments to be made online through the Landlord's online system via the Tenant's Resident Account. Tenants pay for all utilities and are responsible for mowing and snow removal. To check on the cost of electric/sewer/water call City of Seward at 402-643-2928. If the property has gas service, call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. Information in this rental listing is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 South St have any available units?
541 South St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 541 South St currently offering any rent specials?
541 South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 South St pet-friendly?
No, 541 South St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seward.
Does 541 South St offer parking?
No, 541 South St does not offer parking.
Does 541 South St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 South St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 South St have a pool?
No, 541 South St does not have a pool.
Does 541 South St have accessible units?
No, 541 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 541 South St have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 South St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 South St have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 South St does not have units with air conditioning.
