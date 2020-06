Amenities

garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 11th. 3 bedrooms, a full bath with tub/shower, and a 3/4 bath. 2-car attached garage (Landlord uses the 3rd stall). It comes with a refrigerator, range/oven, and central air. More property descriptions and more photos to come in the next few business days. Rent/deposit posted is based on a max of 3 people and will be more for additional occupants. Tenant pays all utilities, trash removal, mowing, and snow removal. 12-month lease. Firm on NO PETS, NO SMOKING/VAPING.