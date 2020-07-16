All apartments in Sarpy County
9507 S 28th Ave

9507 South 28th Avenue · (402) 291-0814
Location

9507 South 28th Avenue, Sarpy County, NE 68147
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9507 S 28th Ave · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3603 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Large Home for Rent in Bellevue! - This spacious home is a must see! This home offers great curb appeal with a fully fenced yard, deck with pergola and beautifully landscaped lot. Inside you will find formal dinning and front room, eat-in kitchen with center island and large pantry. Large master suite features sitting room, walk-in closet, whirlpool tub and shower. Complete with a finished basement and close to many amenities, Offutt AFB, recreation and more! May be able to opt into Bellevue Schools. Dogs are welcome with qualified application and pet fee. Available August 1, 2020 for $2050 a month.

Call Donna at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com for information and showings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5043830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 S 28th Ave have any available units?
9507 S 28th Ave has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9507 S 28th Ave have?
Some of 9507 S 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 S 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9507 S 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 S 28th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9507 S 28th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9507 S 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 9507 S 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9507 S 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9507 S 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 S 28th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9507 S 28th Ave has a pool.
Does 9507 S 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9507 S 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 S 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9507 S 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9507 S 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9507 S 28th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
