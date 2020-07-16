9507 S 28th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Large Home for Rent in Bellevue! - This spacious home is a must see! This home offers great curb appeal with a fully fenced yard, deck with pergola and beautifully landscaped lot. Inside you will find formal dinning and front room, eat-in kitchen with center island and large pantry. Large master suite features sitting room, walk-in closet, whirlpool tub and shower. Complete with a finished basement and close to many amenities, Offutt AFB, recreation and more! May be able to opt into Bellevue Schools. Dogs are welcome with qualified application and pet fee. Available August 1, 2020 for $2050 a month.



Call Donna at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com for information and showings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5043830)