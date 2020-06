Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Nicely updated 2 bedroom apartment in Ralston - close to 72nd and L, with great interstate access. Secured interior entry and off street parking. Rent is $795 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except hot water. Tenant must pass credit and background check. Minimum 600 credit score. Pet friendly. We do not accept Section 8. Thanks!