Papillion, NE
Titan Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Titan Springs

2003 Longview St · (402) 337-5125
Location

2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE 68133
East Outlying Papillion

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-206 · Avail. Jul 21

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit C-208 · Avail. Aug 13

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit A-107 · Avail. Aug 27

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-210 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit D-316 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit C-201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Titan Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with high-end features such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and kitchen islandsperfect for whipping up a culinary masterpiece and entertaining company. The reason could even exist outside of your apartment homes in our many generous community-based amenities such as a shimmering swimming pool. It could be our doggy bark park with dog bathing station or resident clubhouse where you can meet your fellow neighbors. And if that isnt enough, our central location will provide you with all the convenience you seek with many surrounding dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities. All this and more makes any other property pale in comparison to Titan Springs, which sets the gold standard for apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, garages $100.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Titan Springs have any available units?
Titan Springs has 10 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Titan Springs have?
Some of Titan Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Titan Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Titan Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Titan Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Titan Springs is pet friendly.
Does Titan Springs offer parking?
Yes, Titan Springs offers parking.
Does Titan Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Titan Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Titan Springs have a pool?
Yes, Titan Springs has a pool.
Does Titan Springs have accessible units?
No, Titan Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Titan Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Titan Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Titan Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Titan Springs has units with air conditioning.
