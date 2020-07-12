All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Westport on the Lake

Open Now until 5pm
4118 S. 147th Plz · (402) 503-3248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4118 S. 147th Plz, Omaha, NE 68137

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Pleasant Point - 1

$901

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Bar Harbor - 1

$917

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Acadia

$917

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Birch Harbor - 1

$1,076

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Castine - 1

$1,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Windsor - 1

$1,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westport on the Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
cc payments
conference room
putting green
shuffle board
Anchored by a stunning, newly renovated clubhouse, Westport on the Lake offers apartments in Omaha, Nebraska against a picturesque natural setting, complete with a glistening lake and extensive biking/jogging trail. If the foliage in the autumn is not enough for you to fall in love with our community, then maybe our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities, and top-notch management team will do the trick. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes boast fully-equipped kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators and maple cabinetry, large walk-in closets, cozy fireplaces, and personal patios or balconies with ample outdoor storage. Explore our community at-large, which boasts a resident clubhouse with full kitchen and professional business center, a 24-hour fitness center, and a heated outdoor swimming pool. At Westport on the Lake, our majestic views of the lake serve as the perfect precursor to the type of lifestyle you will enjoy while living in our beautiful apartment community.\n\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $100 per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Other. Attached garages with automatic openers. Lighted parking areas and walkways.
Storage Details: Select apartments have extra storage on their patios/balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westport on the Lake have any available units?
Westport on the Lake offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $901 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,076. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Westport on the Lake have?
Some of Westport on the Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westport on the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Westport on the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westport on the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Westport on the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Westport on the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Westport on the Lake offers parking.
Does Westport on the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westport on the Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westport on the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Westport on the Lake has a pool.
Does Westport on the Lake have accessible units?
No, Westport on the Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Westport on the Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westport on the Lake has units with dishwashers.
