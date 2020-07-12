Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking cc payments conference room putting green shuffle board

Anchored by a stunning, newly renovated clubhouse, Westport on the Lake offers apartments in Omaha, Nebraska against a picturesque natural setting, complete with a glistening lake and extensive biking/jogging trail. If the foliage in the autumn is not enough for you to fall in love with our community, then maybe our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities, and top-notch management team will do the trick. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes boast fully-equipped kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators and maple cabinetry, large walk-in closets, cozy fireplaces, and personal patios or balconies with ample outdoor storage. Explore our community at-large, which boasts a resident clubhouse with full kitchen and professional business center, a 24-hour fitness center, and a heated outdoor swimming pool. At Westport on the Lake, our majestic views of the lake serve as the perfect precursor to the type of lifestyle you will enjoy while living in our beautiful apartment community.



