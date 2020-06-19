Amenities
Available 07/02/20 All update newer one bed in Midtown. - Property Id: 270428
Triangle - 1 Bedroom $925-$1250.
Marketing DescriptionOur brand new community is sophisticated & offers a nice blend of urban chic & traditional elegance. We offer distinctive quality & luxury in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity & gratitude. Located in the heart of Midtown just minutes from local entertainment & dining at popular Midtown Crossing, Blackstone District, the Old Market, Creighton, UNMC, UNO, and Downtown! Call Shelley 402-880-2489
