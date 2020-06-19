All apartments in Omaha
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

Triangle

3020 Leavenworth Street · (402) 880-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3020 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. Jul 2

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
new construction
Available 07/02/20 All update newer one bed in Midtown. - Property Id: 270428

Triangle - 1 Bedroom $925-$1250.
Marketing DescriptionOur brand new community is sophisticated & offers a nice blend of urban chic & traditional elegance. We offer distinctive quality & luxury in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity & gratitude. Located in the heart of Midtown just minutes from local entertainment & dining at popular Midtown Crossing, Blackstone District, the Old Market, Creighton, UNMC, UNO, and Downtown! Call Shelley 402-880-2489
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270428
Property Id 270428

(RLNE5813529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Triangle have any available units?
Triangle has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Triangle have?
Some of Triangle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Triangle currently offering any rent specials?
Triangle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Triangle pet-friendly?
Yes, Triangle is pet friendly.
Does Triangle offer parking?
No, Triangle does not offer parking.
Does Triangle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Triangle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Triangle have a pool?
No, Triangle does not have a pool.
Does Triangle have accessible units?
No, Triangle does not have accessible units.
Does Triangle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Triangle has units with dishwashers.
