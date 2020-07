Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We are located at 12th & Howard, in the heart of the Old Market. (1119 Howard Street Omaha, NE 68102) Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, The Mayfair exhibits charm and elegance with contemporary amenities. Fine dining, shopping and exciting night life are all within walking distance. Location, ambiance and amenities all combine to make the Mayfair a luxurious lifestyle experience.