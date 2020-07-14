All apartments in Omaha
Omaha, NE
Tadousac
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Tadousac

Open Now until 5pm
418 S 38th Ave · (833) 479-8479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE 68105
Blackstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 24

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 17

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 47 · Avail. Aug 4

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$979

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tadousac.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance. The construction of the Tadousac features poured concrete walls and ceilings throughout the structure.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for 1st Applicant; $15 for each additional
Deposit: $300-Studio; $400-One Bed; $500-Two Bed
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Property Protect Fee: $9.75
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 for 1st / $150 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: 35lbs & under; some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Reserved Parking Stalls.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Lockers by Laundry

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tadousac have any available units?
Tadousac has 15 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Tadousac have?
Some of Tadousac's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tadousac currently offering any rent specials?
Tadousac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tadousac pet-friendly?
Yes, Tadousac is pet friendly.
Does Tadousac offer parking?
Yes, Tadousac offers parking.
Does Tadousac have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tadousac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tadousac have a pool?
No, Tadousac does not have a pool.
Does Tadousac have accessible units?
No, Tadousac does not have accessible units.
Does Tadousac have units with dishwashers?
No, Tadousac does not have units with dishwashers.
