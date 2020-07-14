Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet(s) to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations. No other pets are allowed at our property. This restricted list includes, but is not limited to ferrets, mice, rabbits, hamsters, snakes, reptiles, or other exotic animals. Some of these policies may not apply if a reasonable accommodation is granted for an assistance animal.
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
restrictions: $30 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
rent: $20 per cat/month