Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes

14735 W Plz · (833) 470-0375
Location

14735 W Plz, Omaha, NE 68137
Stonybrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 148P5622 · Avail. Sep 10

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 148C5711 · Avail. Oct 10

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Unit OUP14818 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1783 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
accessible
pool
gym
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
playground
putting green
The Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes offer spacious one, two, three bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Omaha, NE. You'll love the variety of floor plans to choose from including parking and laundry options as well as cerain budget friendly options such as paid heat. Bring your cat or dog to Stony Brook, and love your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet(s) to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations. No other pets are allowed at our property. This restricted list includes, but is not limited to ferrets, mice, rabbits, hamsters, snakes, reptiles, or other exotic animals. Some of these policies may not apply if a reasonable accommodation is granted for an assistance animal.
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
restrictions: $30 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
rent: $20 per cat/month
Parking Details: Detached Garage: $50-$60/month, Attached Garage in Townhomes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes has a pool.
Does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stony Brook Apartments and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
