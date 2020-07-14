Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Onyx at Aksarben.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
cc payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Omaha, NE? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.
Student restrictions apply-contact leasing office for details.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Onyx at Aksarben have any available units?
Onyx at Aksarben offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $550, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $635, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Onyx at Aksarben have?
Some of Onyx at Aksarben's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Onyx at Aksarben currently offering any rent specials?
Onyx at Aksarben is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Onyx at Aksarben pet-friendly?
Yes, Onyx at Aksarben is pet friendly.
Does Onyx at Aksarben offer parking?
Yes, Onyx at Aksarben offers parking.
Does Onyx at Aksarben have units with washers and dryers?
No, Onyx at Aksarben does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Onyx at Aksarben have a pool?
No, Onyx at Aksarben does not have a pool.
Does Onyx at Aksarben have accessible units?
No, Onyx at Aksarben does not have accessible units.
Does Onyx at Aksarben have units with dishwashers?