LYNDALE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

LYNDALE

1052 S 20th St · (402) 835-0956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Columbus Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 7

$640

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LYNDALE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
media room
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to the LYNDALE!
Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community. Our newly renovated and affordable 1-bedroom apartments will make your dreams reality! Enjoy your new appliances and plank floor in the Kitchen, luscious new carpeting and ceiling fans throughout, an oversized walk-in closet, and brand new charming bathroom! New carpet will be installed this month, July 2019. Our beautifully restored early 20th century building offers iconic iron work and molding, lovely landscaping around the building, and ample off-street parking. Our community room includes full washer and dryer facilities, and the basement will soon provide storage areas for those who require additional space. Just blocks to the Downtown Business District and Midtown Center, you will enjoy the Joslyn and Children's Museums, the Holland and Orpheum theaters, fine art galleries, restaurants and the newest clubs, along with parks, the YMCA, and the Ameritrade and CenturyLink Centers not far away. Whether youre looking for adventure or solitude, come join us where 20th Street Living means everything is just steps away and community is key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LYNDALE have any available units?
LYNDALE has a unit available for $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does LYNDALE have?
Some of LYNDALE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LYNDALE currently offering any rent specials?
LYNDALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LYNDALE pet-friendly?
No, LYNDALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does LYNDALE offer parking?
Yes, LYNDALE offers parking.
Does LYNDALE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LYNDALE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LYNDALE have a pool?
No, LYNDALE does not have a pool.
Does LYNDALE have accessible units?
No, LYNDALE does not have accessible units.
Does LYNDALE have units with dishwashers?
No, LYNDALE does not have units with dishwashers.
