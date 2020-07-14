Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room on-site laundry e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to the LYNDALE!

Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community. Our newly renovated and affordable 1-bedroom apartments will make your dreams reality! Enjoy your new appliances and plank floor in the Kitchen, luscious new carpeting and ceiling fans throughout, an oversized walk-in closet, and brand new charming bathroom! New carpet will be installed this month, July 2019. Our beautifully restored early 20th century building offers iconic iron work and molding, lovely landscaping around the building, and ample off-street parking. Our community room includes full washer and dryer facilities, and the basement will soon provide storage areas for those who require additional space. Just blocks to the Downtown Business District and Midtown Center, you will enjoy the Joslyn and Children's Museums, the Holland and Orpheum theaters, fine art galleries, restaurants and the newest clubs, along with parks, the YMCA, and the Ameritrade and CenturyLink Centers not far away. Whether youre looking for adventure or solitude, come join us where 20th Street Living means everything is just steps away and community is key!