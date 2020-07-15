All apartments in Omaha
Loveland Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Loveland Flats

8762 West Center Road ·
Location

8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124
Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-205 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,555

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 2-106 · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loveland Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
smoke-free community
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance. This 18-unit apartment community on the North side of West Center Road between 87th and 88th puts its residents in the core of all the neighborhood comforts.

The property is small and quaint with a community space nestled between two 9-unit buildings, an oasis to gather with neighbors, grill outdoors or take advantage of the curated resident functions, hosted by the management team.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Loveland Flats have any available units?
Loveland Flats has 3 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Loveland Flats have?
Some of Loveland Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loveland Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Loveland Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Loveland Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Loveland Flats is pet friendly.
Does Loveland Flats offer parking?
Yes, Loveland Flats offers parking.
Does Loveland Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Loveland Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Loveland Flats have a pool?
No, Loveland Flats does not have a pool.
Does Loveland Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Loveland Flats has accessible units.
Does Loveland Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Loveland Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
