Amenities
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance. This 18-unit apartment community on the North side of West Center Road between 87th and 88th puts its residents in the core of all the neighborhood comforts.
The property is small and quaint with a community space nestled between two 9-unit buildings, an oasis to gather with neighbors, grill outdoors or take advantage of the curated resident functions, hosted by the management team.