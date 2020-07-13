All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like
Limelight.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Limelight

1520 Harney St · (833) 642-2974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102
Downtown Omaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 1-301 · Avail. Aug 8

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-114 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 1-309 · Avail. Aug 8

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 1-504 · Avail. now

$1,006

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-407 · Avail. now

$1,165

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 1-112 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-307 · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Limelight.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Located in Downtown Omaha, Limelight at Sixteenth features high-quality amenities seamlessly woven into the most contemporary interiors, making it one of Omaha's most cutting-edge mixed-use, urban buildings. Housed in a historic building in Omahas bustling shopping district, our exciting and stimulating location is just steps away from the most talked about retail, dining, and entertainment destinations in the city. The upscale features of each of our apartment homes make staying in just as satisfying. Bask in the cozy comfort of your apartment with accents such as exposed brick walls and 22-foot ceilings, or sit back, relax, and enjoy the city skyline from your personal balcony. Modern living has never felt better than at Limelight at Sixteenth.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $300
Additional: Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
Cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month, per pet
Parking Details: Surface parking $100/month, Garage parking $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Limelight have any available units?
Limelight has 12 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Limelight have?
Some of Limelight's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Limelight currently offering any rent specials?
Limelight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Limelight pet-friendly?
Yes, Limelight is pet friendly.
Does Limelight offer parking?
Yes, Limelight offers parking.
Does Limelight have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Limelight offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Limelight have a pool?
No, Limelight does not have a pool.
Does Limelight have accessible units?
Yes, Limelight has accessible units.
Does Limelight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Limelight has units with dishwashers.

