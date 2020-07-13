Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage internet access

Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Located in Downtown Omaha, Limelight at Sixteenth features high-quality amenities seamlessly woven into the most contemporary interiors, making it one of Omaha's most cutting-edge mixed-use, urban buildings. Housed in a historic building in Omahas bustling shopping district, our exciting and stimulating location is just steps away from the most talked about retail, dining, and entertainment destinations in the city. The upscale features of each of our apartment homes make staying in just as satisfying. Bask in the cozy comfort of your apartment with accents such as exposed brick walls and 22-foot ceilings, or sit back, relax, and enjoy the city skyline from your personal balcony. Modern living has never felt better than at Limelight at Sixteenth.