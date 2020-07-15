All apartments in Omaha
Legacy Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Legacy Flats

2825 S 170th Plz ·
Location

2825 S 170th Plz, Omaha, NE 68130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 15

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 15

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design. We provide residents with all the benefits of an upscale lifestyle with our four unique, custom floor plans, which are available in one and two-bedroom options. Residents will enjoy all the comforts of home with our stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryers. Our community offers more than just the necessities with a variety of top-rated restaurants and shops such as the Shops at Legacy right outside of your front door. At Legacy Flats, the apartment home of your dreams becomes a reality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40.00 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25.00 per pet
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy Flats have any available units?
Legacy Flats has 31 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy Flats have?
Some of Legacy Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy Flats is pet friendly.
Does Legacy Flats offer parking?
Yes, Legacy Flats offers parking.
Does Legacy Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legacy Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy Flats have a pool?
No, Legacy Flats does not have a pool.
Does Legacy Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy Flats has accessible units.
Does Legacy Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy Flats has units with dishwashers.
