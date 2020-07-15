Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design. We provide residents with all the benefits of an upscale lifestyle with our four unique, custom floor plans, which are available in one and two-bedroom options. Residents will enjoy all the comforts of home with our stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryers. Our community offers more than just the necessities with a variety of top-rated restaurants and shops such as the Shops at Legacy right outside of your front door. At Legacy Flats, the apartment home of your dreams becomes a reality.