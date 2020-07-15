Amenities
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design. We provide residents with all the benefits of an upscale lifestyle with our four unique, custom floor plans, which are available in one and two-bedroom options. Residents will enjoy all the comforts of home with our stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryers. Our community offers more than just the necessities with a variety of top-rated restaurants and shops such as the Shops at Legacy right outside of your front door. At Legacy Flats, the apartment home of your dreams becomes a reality.