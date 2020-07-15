Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lancaster Flats.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Deposit with 650 Credit Score; Otherwise One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Pet Screening Required
Cats
restrictions: Pet Screening Required
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
