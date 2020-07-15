All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Lancaster Flats

2556 Marcy Street · (402) 835-0956
Location

2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Columbus Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. Aug 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. Sep 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lancaster Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Deposit with 650 Credit Score; Otherwise One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Pet Screening Required
Cats
restrictions: Pet Screening Required
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lancaster Flats have any available units?
Lancaster Flats has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Lancaster Flats have?
Some of Lancaster Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lancaster Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Lancaster Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lancaster Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Lancaster Flats is pet friendly.
Does Lancaster Flats offer parking?
Yes, Lancaster Flats offers parking.
Does Lancaster Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lancaster Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lancaster Flats have a pool?
No, Lancaster Flats does not have a pool.
Does Lancaster Flats have accessible units?
No, Lancaster Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Lancaster Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lancaster Flats has units with dishwashers.
