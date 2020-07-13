EVERGREEN TERRACE

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet(s) to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
limit: 2
rent: $30 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $20 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $50-$60/month. Surface lot.