Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

EVERGREEN TERRACE

11029 R Plz · (833) 491-0119
Location

11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE 68137
Maple Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5205-12 · Avail. Sep 10

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11026-06 · Avail. Sep 1

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 11019-08 · Avail. Sep 10

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 11116-05 · Avail. Oct 10

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from EVERGREEN TERRACE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
gym
on-site laundry
basketball court
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
tennis court
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE. From the great location near parks, shopping, and more, to the convenient parking and laundry options, Evergreen Terrace is the perfect place for you and your pet to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet(s) to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
limit: 2
rent: $30 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $20 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $50-$60/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does EVERGREEN TERRACE have any available units?
EVERGREEN TERRACE has 4 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does EVERGREEN TERRACE have?
Some of EVERGREEN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EVERGREEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
EVERGREEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is EVERGREEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, EVERGREEN TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does EVERGREEN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, EVERGREEN TERRACE offers parking.
Does EVERGREEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, EVERGREEN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does EVERGREEN TERRACE have a pool?
No, EVERGREEN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does EVERGREEN TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, EVERGREEN TERRACE has accessible units.
Does EVERGREEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EVERGREEN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
