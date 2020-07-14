All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Enclave by Broadmoor

Open Now until 6pm
9910 Q St · (402) 347-4056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9910 Q St, Omaha, NE 68127
Mockingbird Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03004 · Avail. Aug 3

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 01004 · Avail. Aug 3

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living. Within the gated community, Enclave features sand volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, along with swimming pool, billiards room and a state of the art fitness center. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will experience first class living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, reptiles, snakes, 70lbs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Cats
fee: $175
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garages $65 per month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave by Broadmoor have any available units?
Enclave by Broadmoor has 2 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave by Broadmoor have?
Some of Enclave by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Enclave by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Enclave by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Enclave by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enclave by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Enclave by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Enclave by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Enclave by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Enclave by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
