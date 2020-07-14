All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Elk Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Elk Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Elk Hills

Open Now until 6pm
2120 North Main Street · (833) 267-9424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE 68022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9306 · Avail. Aug 23

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6201 · Avail. Jul 15

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 3109 · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 2209 · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elk Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all. Come take a tour of our model apartment, pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elk Hills have any available units?
Elk Hills has 12 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Elk Hills have?
Some of Elk Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elk Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Elk Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elk Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Elk Hills is pet friendly.
Does Elk Hills offer parking?
Yes, Elk Hills offers parking.
Does Elk Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elk Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elk Hills have a pool?
Yes, Elk Hills has a pool.
Does Elk Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Elk Hills has accessible units.
Does Elk Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elk Hills has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Elk Hills?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr
Omaha, NE 68144
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr
Omaha, NE 68154
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St
Omaha, NE 68102
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct
Omaha, NE 68116
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz
Omaha, NE 68116
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St
Omaha, NE 68164
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street
Omaha, NE 68102

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity