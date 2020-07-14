Crown Park by Broadmoor

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $175
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Cats
restrictions: Must be declawed
Parking Details: Attached Garage. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.