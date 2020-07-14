All apartments in Omaha
Crown Park by Broadmoor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Crown Park by Broadmoor

Open Now until 6pm
7930 Elm Plz · (402) 347-2616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE 68124
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Park by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets. At Crown Park, you will experience all the perks of owning without any hassles or maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $175
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Cats
restrictions: Must be declawed
Parking Details: Attached Garage. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Park by Broadmoor have any available units?
Crown Park by Broadmoor has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Park by Broadmoor have?
Some of Crown Park by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Park by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Park by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Park by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Park by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Crown Park by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Crown Park by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Crown Park by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crown Park by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Park by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Crown Park by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Crown Park by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Crown Park by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Park by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
No, Crown Park by Broadmoor does not have units with dishwashers.
