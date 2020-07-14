Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Life Made Simple Briar Hills offers California-style design apartment homes in West Omaha, near Village Pointe, with a variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Briar Hills provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly one, and two-bedroom homes in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in all of Nebraska. Located in the heart of Briar Hills, with easy access to 168th Street and Dodge street, you’re only minutes away from Downtown Omaha and all that the city has to offer. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, new cozy gas fire pit, newly extended dog park and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life!