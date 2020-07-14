Briar Hills

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for 1st applicant, $15 for each additional
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 Property Protect Fee Monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $350 for 1st pet, $150 for each additional
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 80 lb, Dobberman Pinchers, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Chows
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open uncovered parking lot at no charge, detached single garages at $60/mo.
Storage Details: Garages available and additional storage closet on balcony/patio