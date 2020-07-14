All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Briar Hills

17010 Hawthorne Plz · (833) 923-3135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17010 Hawthorne Plz, Omaha, NE 68118

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 15

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 3

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 24

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briar Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Life Made Simple Briar Hills offers California-style design apartment homes in West Omaha, near Village Pointe, with a variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Briar Hills provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly one, and two-bedroom homes in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in all of Nebraska. Located in the heart of Briar Hills, with easy access to 168th Street and Dodge street, you’re only minutes away from Downtown Omaha and all that the city has to offer. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, new cozy gas fire pit, newly extended dog park and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for 1st applicant, $15 for each additional
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 Property Protect Fee Monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $350 for 1st pet, $150 for each additional
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 80 lb, Dobberman Pinchers, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Chows
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open uncovered parking lot at no charge, detached single garages at $60/mo.
Storage Details: Garages available and additional storage closet on balcony/patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briar Hills have any available units?
Briar Hills has 5 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Briar Hills have?
Some of Briar Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briar Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Briar Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briar Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Briar Hills is pet friendly.
Does Briar Hills offer parking?
Yes, Briar Hills offers parking.
Does Briar Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briar Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briar Hills have a pool?
Yes, Briar Hills has a pool.
Does Briar Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Briar Hills has accessible units.
Does Briar Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briar Hills has units with dishwashers.
