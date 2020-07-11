All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 7229 Ames Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
7229 Ames Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

7229 Ames Cir

7229 Ames Circle · (402) 277-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7229 Ames Circle, Omaha, NE 68134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED Townhouse - Property Id: 270022

Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Prepare to be impressed at these 1200 sq ft spacious units that are, big as a house, with all the convenience of apartment living. Three Stories with space on the lower level complete with attached garage. You won't find more for less. Under new management!
Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270022
Property Id 270022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 Ames Cir have any available units?
7229 Ames Cir has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 7229 Ames Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7229 Ames Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 Ames Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7229 Ames Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 7229 Ames Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7229 Ames Cir offers parking.
Does 7229 Ames Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 Ames Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 Ames Cir have a pool?
No, 7229 Ames Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7229 Ames Cir have accessible units?
No, 7229 Ames Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 Ames Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 Ames Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7229 Ames Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7229 Ames Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7229 Ames Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz
Omaha, NE 68164
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave
Omaha, NE 68105
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68114
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St
Omaha, NE 68108
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St
Omaha, NE 68108
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street
Omaha, NE 68102

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple Village
Columbus ParkOld Market
BlackstoneLeavenworth

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity