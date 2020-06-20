All apartments in Omaha
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2

6628 Pratt Street · (402) 226-6298
Location

6628 Pratt Street, Omaha, NE 68104

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment with on site laundry & secured access! Kitchen features new cabinets, granite, and appliances. New paint, refinished hardwoods, and energy efficient windows throughout! Tenant responsible for all utilities.

CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM

Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."

Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.

No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.

Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 have any available units?
6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 have?
Some of 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6628 Pratt St. - Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
