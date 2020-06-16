All apartments in Omaha
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
6330 N. 34th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

6330 N. 34th St.

6330 North 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6330 North 34th Street, Omaha, NE 68111
Miller Park - Minne-Lusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 Bed, 1 Bath 1200 Sq Ft Ranch home in the Florence area offers a freshly remodeled interior and exterior. We completed a massive renovation just a year ago and are looking for great Tenants to take good care of this beautiful home. The fenced in back yard is fairly flat and backs up to a large common area for that privacy you desire. The covered front porch is an inviting place to have your morning cup of coffee and visit with the neighbors. The kitchen offers new cupboards, counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. The bathroom is also all new including a tub shower, vanity, toilet, etc. All flooring in the home is new vinyl plank, porcelain tile or freshly refinished wood floors. There are two large bedrooms and one normal sized bedroom. There is a main level living room and a basement family room. Three ceiling fans, Laundry room and a large parking pad round out this homes great features. A tenant portal offers convenient rent payment options as well as many other great features. Sorry, we do not take Section 8 vouchers. Please call Ron at 402-639-7657 to schedule an appointment to view this unique home in the Florence area.
3 Bed, 1 Bath 1200 Sq Ft Ranch home in the Florence area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 N. 34th St. have any available units?
6330 N. 34th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 6330 N. 34th St. have?
Some of 6330 N. 34th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 N. 34th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6330 N. 34th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 N. 34th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6330 N. 34th St. is pet friendly.
Does 6330 N. 34th St. offer parking?
Yes, 6330 N. 34th St. does offer parking.
Does 6330 N. 34th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 N. 34th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 N. 34th St. have a pool?
No, 6330 N. 34th St. does not have a pool.
Does 6330 N. 34th St. have accessible units?
No, 6330 N. 34th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 N. 34th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 N. 34th St. has units with dishwashers.
