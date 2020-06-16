6330 N. 34th St.

Amenities

This 3 Bed, 1 Bath 1200 Sq Ft Ranch home in the Florence area offers a freshly remodeled interior and exterior. We completed a massive renovation just a year ago and are looking for great Tenants to take good care of this beautiful home. The fenced in back yard is fairly flat and backs up to a large common area for that privacy you desire. The covered front porch is an inviting place to have your morning cup of coffee and visit with the neighbors. The kitchen offers new cupboards, counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. The bathroom is also all new including a tub shower, vanity, toilet, etc. All flooring in the home is new vinyl plank, porcelain tile or freshly refinished wood floors. There are two large bedrooms and one normal sized bedroom. There is a main level living room and a basement family room. Three ceiling fans, Laundry room and a large parking pad round out this homes great features. A tenant portal offers convenient rent payment options as well as many other great features. Sorry, we do not take Section 8 vouchers. Please call Ron at 402-639-7657 to schedule an appointment to view this unique home in the Florence area.

