5909 FONTENELLE BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed 1 bath house, Close to interstate and shopping. - 3 bedroom 1 bath house. Convenient location, nice hardwood floors on main level, finished basement, washer and dryer hook ups.



No Section 8



995.00/month. Security deposit equal to one months rent. $25 application fee after you see the house to process the application. Credit, eviction and criminal screening required.



Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.



You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.



(RLNE3471699)