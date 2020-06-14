All apartments in Omaha
5909 FONTENELLE BLVD
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:29 AM

5909 FONTENELLE BLVD

5909 Fontenelle Boulevard · (402) 991-1224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5909 Fontenelle Boulevard, Omaha, NE 68111
Crown Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath house, Close to interstate and shopping. - 3 bedroom 1 bath house. Convenient location, nice hardwood floors on main level, finished basement, washer and dryer hook ups.

No Section 8

995.00/month. Security deposit equal to one months rent. $25 application fee after you see the house to process the application. Credit, eviction and criminal screening required.

Please keep in mind that our listings change frequently, apartments/houses get rented every day and may no longer be available.

You can apply in person at the office, or email us for a scanned application, or apply online through our website at http://maximrg.com/for-rent/ and click on the unit that you are interested in.

(RLNE3471699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD have any available units?
5909 FONTENELLE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5909 FONTENELLE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD offer parking?
No, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD have a pool?
No, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 FONTENELLE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
