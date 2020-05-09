All apartments in Omaha
546 S. 29th St.

546 South 29th Street · (402) 350-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

546 South 29th Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 546 S. 29th St. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
546 S. 29th St. Available 07/01/20 Large 6BR House Midtown- 2 Car Garage - Beautiful house on a corner lot in midtown. This 3 story house has tons of character and includes a 2 car garage, 3 season porch, covered outdoor patio, refinished hardwood floors, 2.5 bathrooms, a partially finished basement, great living space and more.

Great midtown location with proximity to Midtown Crossing and quick interstate access.

No section 8.

Call/text (402) 350 5119 or (402) 310 3042 to set up a tour.

(RLNE4943277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 S. 29th St. have any available units?
546 S. 29th St. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 546 S. 29th St. currently offering any rent specials?
546 S. 29th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 S. 29th St. pet-friendly?
No, 546 S. 29th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 546 S. 29th St. offer parking?
Yes, 546 S. 29th St. does offer parking.
Does 546 S. 29th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 S. 29th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 S. 29th St. have a pool?
No, 546 S. 29th St. does not have a pool.
Does 546 S. 29th St. have accessible units?
No, 546 S. 29th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 546 S. 29th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 S. 29th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 S. 29th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 S. 29th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
