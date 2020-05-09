Amenities
546 S. 29th St. Available 07/01/20 Large 6BR House Midtown- 2 Car Garage - Beautiful house on a corner lot in midtown. This 3 story house has tons of character and includes a 2 car garage, 3 season porch, covered outdoor patio, refinished hardwood floors, 2.5 bathrooms, a partially finished basement, great living space and more.
Great midtown location with proximity to Midtown Crossing and quick interstate access.
No section 8.
Call/text (402) 350 5119 or (402) 310 3042 to set up a tour.
(RLNE4943277)