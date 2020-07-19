All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

4915 Davenport Street - 2

4915 Davenport Street · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE 68132
Underwood Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in the Dundee area, beautifully updated building with newly refinished floors, kitchen, and bathroom. Pet Friendly,, Off street parking available.

$850.00 / month rent
Resident responsible for Water, Gas, and Electric connection and billing.

$850.00 / month total payment to landlord
Deposit : $600

Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.

Apply Online: www.bricktownmanagement.com
Application fee: $7

All residents are subject to credit and background check
Background check fee: $30

Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.

View all available Brick Town apartments at www.bricktownmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 have any available units?
4915 Davenport Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 have?
Some of 4915 Davenport Street - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Davenport Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Davenport Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Davenport Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Davenport Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Davenport Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Davenport Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 4915 Davenport Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4915 Davenport Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Davenport Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Davenport Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
