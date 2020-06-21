4723 Erskine Street - 13

Amenities

This is a non-smoking building.

Historic brick garden building in a great location! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in excellent condition with private secondary rear entrance. New hickory luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, matching granite counters in the bathroom & kitchen, updated appliances and fixtures, new shower, new main entry carpets. Off street parking space is included. Parking area has security surveillance CCTV. Laundry room on same level with new machines. Master bedroom has 2 closets.



Utility Fee: $55/month for gas, water, sewer

Common area upkeep fee: $23/month

Tenant responsible for electric

Rental Requirements:

-NO PETS

-No Section 8

- No Evictions

-non smoker

-Income 3x rent

- Subject to credit screening and background check

been with current employer 1 year or more



