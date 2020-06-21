All apartments in Omaha
4723 Erskine Street - 13
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

4723 Erskine Street - 13

4723 Erskine Street · (531) 600-3772
Location

4723 Erskine Street, Omaha, NE 68104
Military Avenue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$670

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a non-smoking building.
Historic brick garden building in a great location! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in excellent condition with private secondary rear entrance. New hickory luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, matching granite counters in the bathroom & kitchen, updated appliances and fixtures, new shower, new main entry carpets. Off street parking space is included. Parking area has security surveillance CCTV. Laundry room on same level with new machines. Master bedroom has 2 closets.

Utility Fee: $55/month for gas, water, sewer
Common area upkeep fee: $23/month
Tenant responsible for electric
Rental Requirements:
-NO PETS
-No Section 8
- No Evictions
-non smoker
-Income 3x rent
- Subject to credit screening and background check
been with current employer 1 year or more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 have any available units?
4723 Erskine Street - 13 has a unit available for $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 have?
Some of 4723 Erskine Street - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 Erskine Street - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
4723 Erskine Street - 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 Erskine Street - 13 pet-friendly?
No, 4723 Erskine Street - 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 4723 Erskine Street - 13 does offer parking.
Does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 Erskine Street - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 have a pool?
No, 4723 Erskine Street - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 have accessible units?
No, 4723 Erskine Street - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 Erskine Street - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 Erskine Street - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
