Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:05 AM

4303 N 38th Street

4303 North 38th Street · (402) 681-0281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4303 North 38th Street, Omaha, NE 68111
Northwest Community Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house by North High with attached garage - Property Id: 151483

OPEN HOUSE 2-4 PM SUNDAY (9/1)

This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and single attached garage. Active security system included. Living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen, remodeled bathroom with shower and 2 bedrooms on main floor. Huge master bedroom upstairs. New windows and two window air conditioners available. Large, open basement with plenty of storage, gas dryer, new furnace and water heater. Located on a corner lot, 1 block West of North High School. No pets and no smoking of any kind.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151483p
Property Id 151483

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 N 38th Street have any available units?
4303 N 38th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 N 38th Street have?
Some of 4303 N 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 N 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4303 N 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 N 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4303 N 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 4303 N 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4303 N 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 4303 N 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 N 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 N 38th Street have a pool?
No, 4303 N 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4303 N 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 4303 N 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 N 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 N 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
