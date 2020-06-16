4303 N 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Charming house by North High with attached garage - Property Id: 151483



OPEN HOUSE 2-4 PM SUNDAY (9/1)



This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and single attached garage. Active security system included. Living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen, remodeled bathroom with shower and 2 bedrooms on main floor. Huge master bedroom upstairs. New windows and two window air conditioners available. Large, open basement with plenty of storage, gas dryer, new furnace and water heater. Located on a corner lot, 1 block West of North High School. No pets and no smoking of any kind.

No Pets Allowed



