Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3824 Corby St
3824 Corby Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Omaha
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location
3824 Corby Street, Omaha, NE 68111
John Creighton
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Carpet and Paint, New garage door, high-efficiency furnace, OHA Ok, Ranch style home with lower utilities than 2 story homes, the unfinished basement is clean and painted.
*Build your credit by renting from Wistar!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3824 Corby St have any available units?
3824 Corby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
Is 3824 Corby St currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Corby St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Corby St pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Corby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Omaha
.
Does 3824 Corby St offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Corby St does offer parking.
Does 3824 Corby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Corby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Corby St have a pool?
No, 3824 Corby St does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Corby St have accessible units?
No, 3824 Corby St does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Corby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Corby St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 Corby St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 Corby St does not have units with air conditioning.
