Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5

Location

3419 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Awesome Studio apartment with everything you need, located less than a minute walk from Midtown Crossing! Shared laundry included. Plenty of green space. Pets Welcome. No smoking indoors

$550.00 / Month Rent
Tenant is responsible for a $100 a month utility charge (No utility setup or deposits required)!
$650.00 total monthly payment to landlord.

Apply Online: www.bricktownmanagement.com
Application fee: $7

All residents are subject to credit and background check
Background check fee: $30

Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.

View all available Brick Town apartments at www.bricktownmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 have any available units?
3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 have?
Some of 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 offer parking?
No, 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 have a pool?
No, 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 have accessible units?
No, 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5 does not have units with dishwashers.
