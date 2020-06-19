3419 Dewey Avenue - 3419.5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Awesome Studio apartment with everything you need, located less than a minute walk from Midtown Crossing! Shared laundry included. Plenty of green space. Pets Welcome. No smoking indoors



$550.00 / Month Rent

Tenant is responsible for a $100 a month utility charge (No utility setup or deposits required)!

$650.00 total monthly payment to landlord.



Application fee: $7



All residents are subject to credit and background check

Background check fee: $30



Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.



