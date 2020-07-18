Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3349 N 59th Street
3349 North 59th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3349 North 59th Street, Omaha, NE 68104
Benson
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3349 N 59th Street have any available units?
3349 N 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
Is 3349 N 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3349 N 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 N 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3349 N 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Omaha
.
Does 3349 N 59th Street offer parking?
No, 3349 N 59th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3349 N 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 N 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 N 59th Street have a pool?
No, 3349 N 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3349 N 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 3349 N 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 N 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3349 N 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 N 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 N 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
