Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:36 AM

320 North 40th Street - 7

320 N 40th St · (402) 204-5552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 N 40th St, Omaha, NE 68131
Joslyn Castle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing property located next to historic Joslyn Castle and walking distance to Blackstone District. Nice updates throught the apartment.
1000 sq ft, 2 beds 1 baths and completely remodeled!

Laundry located in building.

Fenced in yard, pet friendly.

Utility fee for gas, water, and sewer: $55
Resident responsible for electric.

Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.

Application fee: $7
Subject to credit screening and background check. $30.00
Apply at: www.bricktownmanagement.com

Sorry, no housing assistance accepted.

View all the available Brick Town apartments at: www.bricktownmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 North 40th Street - 7 have any available units?
320 North 40th Street - 7 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 North 40th Street - 7 have?
Some of 320 North 40th Street - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 North 40th Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
320 North 40th Street - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 North 40th Street - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 North 40th Street - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 320 North 40th Street - 7 offer parking?
No, 320 North 40th Street - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 320 North 40th Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 North 40th Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 North 40th Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 320 North 40th Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 320 North 40th Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 320 North 40th Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 North 40th Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 North 40th Street - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
