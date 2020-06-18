320 North 40th Street - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing property located next to historic Joslyn Castle and walking distance to Blackstone District. Nice updates throught the apartment.

1000 sq ft, 2 beds 1 baths and completely remodeled!



Laundry located in building.



Fenced in yard, pet friendly.



Utility fee for gas, water, and sewer: $55

Resident responsible for electric.



Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.



Application fee: $7

Subject to credit screening and background check. $30.00

Apply at: www.bricktownmanagement.com



Sorry, no housing assistance accepted.



