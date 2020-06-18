320 North 40th Street - 7

Amenities
Amazing property located next to historic Joslyn Castle and walking distance to Blackstone District. Nice updates throught the apartment.
1000 sq ft, 2 beds 1 baths and completely remodeled!
Laundry located in building.
Fenced in yard, pet friendly.
Utility fee for gas, water, and sewer: $55
Resident responsible for electric.
Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.
Application fee: $7
Subject to credit screening and background check. $30.00
Apply at: www.bricktownmanagement.com
Sorry, no housing assistance accepted.
View all the available Brick Town apartments at: www.bricktownmanagement.com