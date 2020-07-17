3155 Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4-Plex - Fantastic Midtown 1 bed apartment.



Located just blocks from Midtown Crossing. You’ll love the spacious living room complimented by the natural woodwork and wood floors throughout. The dining room can comfortably accommodate a med/large dining set. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel fridge, range and dishwasher. You’ll love the walk-in closet in the bedroom and the bath features an old fashion claw-foot tub with shower. The bathroom is entered by going through the bedroom; New windows and doors, High efficiency furnace. Mowing and Snow Provided. No Basement.



* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com