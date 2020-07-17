All apartments in Omaha
Location

3155 Jackson Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4-Plex - Fantastic Midtown 1 bed apartment.

Located just blocks from Midtown Crossing. You’ll love the spacious living room complimented by the natural woodwork and wood floors throughout. The dining room can comfortably accommodate a med/large dining set. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel fridge, range and dishwasher. You’ll love the walk-in closet in the bedroom and the bath features an old fashion claw-foot tub with shower. The bathroom is entered by going through the bedroom; New windows and doors, High efficiency furnace. Mowing and Snow Provided. No Basement.

* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Jackson St have any available units?
3155 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Jackson St have?
Some of 3155 Jackson St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 3155 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 3155 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 3155 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 3155 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
