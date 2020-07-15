All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

2819 N. 49th Ave

2819 North 49th Avenue · (402) 226-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2819 North 49th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This BEAUTIFUL home will not last! Includes 3 bedrooms plus 1 non-conforming room, and 1.75 baths! Recently updated this home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances, spacious rooms, a finished basement, garage parking, and a walk-in closet off the master. You cannot miss this one!

ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM

Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."

W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.

Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.

No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.

Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 N. 49th Ave have any available units?
2819 N. 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 N. 49th Ave have?
Some of 2819 N. 49th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 N. 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2819 N. 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 N. 49th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 N. 49th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2819 N. 49th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2819 N. 49th Ave offers parking.
Does 2819 N. 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 N. 49th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 N. 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 2819 N. 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2819 N. 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2819 N. 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 N. 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 N. 49th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
