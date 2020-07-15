2819 N. 49th Ave

Amenities

This BEAUTIFUL home will not last! Includes 3 bedrooms plus 1 non-conforming room, and 1.75 baths! Recently updated this home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances, spacious rooms, a finished basement, garage parking, and a walk-in closet off the master. You cannot miss this one!



ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM



W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.



Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.



No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.



