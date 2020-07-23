2727 N 65th St 4

Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Unit - Property Id: 156320



Move-in special $500 first month rent. Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



This one bed, one bath is perfect for someone looking to live on their own! With comfortable carpet in the living room and bedroom areas, this unit has an amazing home feel. In the perfect location to walk into the historic Benson area for a fun night out on the town! Come see what this lovely unit has in store for you! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2727-n-65th-st-omaha-ne-unit-4/156320

No Pets Allowed



