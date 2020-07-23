All apartments in Omaha
2727 N 65th St 4
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2727 N 65th St 4

2727 North 65th Street · (402) 277-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 North 65th Street, Omaha, NE 68104
Benson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath Unit - Property Id: 156320

Move-in special $500 first month rent. Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

This one bed, one bath is perfect for someone looking to live on their own! With comfortable carpet in the living room and bedroom areas, this unit has an amazing home feel. In the perfect location to walk into the historic Benson area for a fun night out on the town! Come see what this lovely unit has in store for you! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2727-n-65th-st-omaha-ne-unit-4/156320
Property Id 156320

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 N 65th St 4 have any available units?
2727 N 65th St 4 has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 2727 N 65th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2727 N 65th St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 N 65th St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 2727 N 65th St 4 offer parking?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2727 N 65th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 N 65th St 4 have a pool?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2727 N 65th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 N 65th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 N 65th St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 N 65th St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
