2705 Leavenworth Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

2705 Leavenworth Street

2705 Leavenworth Street · (402) 204-5552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2705 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Columbus Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the Quarters District, beautifully updated building with newly refinished floors, kitchen, and bathroom. Pet Friendly, Laundry room, Off street parking available.

$625.00 / month rent
$25 / month common area fee
$650.00 / month total payment to landlord
Deposit : $450
Resident responsible for Water, Gas, and Electric connection and billing.

Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.

Apply Online: www.bricktownmanagement.com
Application fee: $7

All residents are subject to credit and background check
Background check fee: $30

Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.

View all available Brick Town apartments at www.bricktownmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Leavenworth Street have any available units?
2705 Leavenworth Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Leavenworth Street have?
Some of 2705 Leavenworth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Leavenworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Leavenworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Leavenworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Leavenworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Leavenworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Leavenworth Street does offer parking.
Does 2705 Leavenworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Leavenworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Leavenworth Street have a pool?
No, 2705 Leavenworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Leavenworth Street have accessible units?
No, 2705 Leavenworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Leavenworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Leavenworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
