Omaha, NE
2702 No. 45th Ave.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

2702 No. 45th Ave.

2702 North 45th Avenue · (402) 226-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 North 45th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104
Clairmont Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 3 Bedroom + 2 non-conforming bonus room home has been fully updated. Newer flooring throughout, granite counter tops, updated appliances, updated bathrooms, spacious room, finished basement, and off street parking, make this a house you MUST see.

ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM

Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."

W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.

Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.

No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.

Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 No. 45th Ave. have any available units?
2702 No. 45th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 No. 45th Ave. have?
Some of 2702 No. 45th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 No. 45th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2702 No. 45th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 No. 45th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 No. 45th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2702 No. 45th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2702 No. 45th Ave. offers parking.
Does 2702 No. 45th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 No. 45th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 No. 45th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2702 No. 45th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2702 No. 45th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2702 No. 45th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 No. 45th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 No. 45th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
