Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

2546 Rees Street # 2

2546 Rees Street · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Rees Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Columbus Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4954283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have any available units?
2546 Rees Street # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 2546 Rees Street # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Rees Street # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Rees Street # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 offer parking?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have a pool?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
