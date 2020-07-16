Rent Calculator
2546 Rees Street # 2
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
2546 Rees Street # 2
2546 Rees Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2546 Rees Street, Omaha, NE 68105
Columbus Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4954283)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have any available units?
2546 Rees Street # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
Is 2546 Rees Street # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Rees Street # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Rees Street # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Omaha
.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 offer parking?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have a pool?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 Rees Street # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2546 Rees Street # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
