3 bed 2 bath home in Florence! All brick, recently remodeled home has 2 beds, 1 bath on the main floor. Upper level has 1 bedroom 1 bath. Washer/dryer hookup, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included. 1600 sq ft. $1150 rent/$1150 deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 Ida have any available units?
2437 Ida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Ida have?
Some of 2437 Ida's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Ida currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Ida isn't currently offering any rent specials.