Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2417 S. 13th St.

2417 South 13th Street · (402) 680-1010
Location

2417 South 13th Street, Omaha, NE 68108
Riverview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2417 S. 13th St. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Unique 3BR 2BTH home!! - Located near the Sokol Auditorium in the Riverview Neighborhood, this unique 3BR 2BTH home is only minutes from downtown and features updates throughout! Including a beautiful eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting, new cabinets, countertops, flooring and has appliances provided! Enjoy the convenience of main floor laundry which includes a full-size washer/dryer pair!

Move In Special:
1/2 Off First Month

----------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS----------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Tenant is responsible for all the utilities OPPD/MUD

IS SECTION 8 ACCEPTED?

I'm sorry Section 8 is Not Accepted

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

I’m sorry, pets are not accepted at this property.

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 36 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 36 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2194604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 S. 13th St. have any available units?
2417 S. 13th St. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 2417 S. 13th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2417 S. 13th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 S. 13th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2417 S. 13th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 2417 S. 13th St. offer parking?
No, 2417 S. 13th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2417 S. 13th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 S. 13th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 S. 13th St. have a pool?
No, 2417 S. 13th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2417 S. 13th St. have accessible units?
No, 2417 S. 13th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 S. 13th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 S. 13th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 S. 13th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 S. 13th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
