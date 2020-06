Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$250 OFF the first TWO MONTH'S RENT!



Updated, third floor, 2 bedroom apartment. FREE on site laundry and GARAGES available for rent.



Benson Gardens Apartments is a quiet community with green lawns and mature trees. Laundry facilities are located on the first floor of each apartment building.



Tenant pays for ALL utilities accept for trash, which is furnished by the landlord.



MONTHLY FEES:

Water Reimbursement $40

Gas Reimbursement $30

Building Admin Fee $15



NO PETS ALLOWED.