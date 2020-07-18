All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

2125 So. 46th St.

2125 South 46th Street · (402) 226-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2125 South 46th Street, Omaha, NE 68106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is located right off of 46th & Center and it has been remodeled from top to bottom! The main floor has a beautifully redone kitchen with granite, newer appliances, and backsplash, a full bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and two nice sized bedrooms. The finished attic has two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished basement has a nice sized living area and a 5th non-conforming bedroom or office. Large yard with deck and attached garage.

ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now." W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent. Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions. No section 8 or cats, no exceptions. Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 So. 46th St. have any available units?
2125 So. 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 So. 46th St. have?
Some of 2125 So. 46th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 So. 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2125 So. 46th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 So. 46th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 So. 46th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2125 So. 46th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2125 So. 46th St. offers parking.
Does 2125 So. 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 So. 46th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 So. 46th St. have a pool?
No, 2125 So. 46th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2125 So. 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 2125 So. 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 So. 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 So. 46th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
