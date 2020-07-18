2125 So. 46th St.

Amenities

This home is located right off of 46th & Center and it has been remodeled from top to bottom! The main floor has a beautifully redone kitchen with granite, newer appliances, and backsplash, a full bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and two nice sized bedrooms. The finished attic has two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished basement has a nice sized living area and a 5th non-conforming bedroom or office. Large yard with deck and attached garage.



ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now." W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent. Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions. No section 8 or cats, no exceptions. Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.