Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1
2009 Florence Mills Plaza
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2009 Florence Mills Plaza, Omaha, NE 68110
Binney Wirt Spencer
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 have any available units?
2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
Is 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Omaha
.
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 offer parking?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 have a pool?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Florence Mills Plaza - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
